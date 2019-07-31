A woman who was hit by cross-border shelling along the Line of Control in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night succumbed to her injuries the next morning, AIR News reported. Another civilian who was injured is in hospital.

An unidentified senior police official said cross-border shelling started on Tuesday night along the Line of Control near Bagtore area of Gurez sector. “Initially Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery shelling and firing,” the police official said, according to Greater Kashmir. “Later the artillery firing stopped, however, small arms firing is still going on intermittently.”

The woman, Rahme Begum, was taken to a community health centre, and then to the district hospital in Bandipora, another official told Greater Kashmir. “As her condition deteriorated she was referred to SMHS [in Srinagar] in the morning, however, she succumbed on the way and was declared dead on arrival at SMHS,” the official said.

The other person injured in the shelling was identified as Manzoor Ahmad, a health department employee posted in Bagtore at a health centre. He was shifted to the community health centre in Dawar where his condition is said to be stable.

Indian defence officials on Tuesday said one Army jawan was killed after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The Pakistan Army also claimed that one person was killed and nine others injured in “unprovoked firing” by Indian troops along the Line of Control.