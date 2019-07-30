An Army jawan was killed on Tuesday after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, PTI quoted defence officials as saying. “The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district today,” said Army’s Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand.

The soldier was identified as 34-year-old Naik Krishan Lal. He hailed from Ghagriyal village in Jammu’s Akhnoor district. Anand said the Indian Army responded strongly. “Heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers have been inflicted by our troops,” he added.

This was the third straight day Pakistani troops allegedly resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control, reported PTI. Forward areas and villages along the LoC in North Kashmir’s Tanghar area were also shelled.

On July 22, an Indian Army jawan was killed after Pakistan allegedly violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the state’s Rajouri district. On July 1, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said 1,248 cases of ceasefire violations and four casualties had been reported by the Army since the beginning of the year. Singh said 203 cases of ceasefire violation were reported in January while 215 were reported in February.