Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday expelled three rebel MLAs who had withdrawn their support to the coalition government in Karnataka. The order for disqualification was issued by party president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, PTI reported.

The three legislators who have been disqualified with immediate effect are AH Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and KC Narayanagowda. They had all stayed away from voting in the Karnataka Assembly during the floor test along with 14 rebel Congress legislators.

The decision to disqualify the lawmakers of the Janata Dal (Secular) came a day after the Congress expelled the 14 former Karnataka legislators. These disqualifications came a week after the 14-month-old coalition lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. On July 23, the JD(S)-Congress coalition got votes from 99 MLAs in favour, while 105 legislators voted against it. The floor test was necessitated by the resignations of the MLAs.