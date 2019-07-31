The QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2019 on Wednesday rated Bengaluru as the best urban destination for international students in India while London topped globally for the second consecutive year. International cities like Tokyo in Japan and Melbourne in Australia were at the second and third places, respectively, on a new worldwide rankings.

The rankings compiled by global education consultancy QS Quacquarelli Symonds accessed each city’s performance across six categories – the number of top-ranked universities, the proportion of a city’s population made up of students, the desirability of each destination, job opportunities available after graduation, affordability and the feedback of the students themselves.

Only two Indian cities managed to make it to the top 100 cities for students in the global rankings. Bengaluru was at 81st spot, followed by Mumbai at 85th. Meanwhile, Delhi secured a 113th position and Chennai at 115th.

Bengaluru is known as the Silicon Valley of India with a large number of software companies. It is also home to the Indian Institute of Science.

German cities of Munich and Berlin were at the fourth and fifth place in the rankings. It was followed by Paris at seventh and Zurich at eighth place.