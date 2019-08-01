A Delhi court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case till August 9, PTI reported. The two had earlier been granted protection from arrest till August 1.

The court granted them relief from arrest after the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate sought time to argue the matter further. Chidambaram told the court there was no ground for it to deny them anticipatory bail.

The case pertains to clearances that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted the firm Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. P Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time and Karti Chidambaram allegedly facilitated the payment of bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction. The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating a money laundering angle in the case, is inquiring why Chidambaram approved the investment when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs can give green signal for such deals.

In November 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation had informed a court in Delhi that the central government has sanctioned the prosecution of P Chidambaram in the case.