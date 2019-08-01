Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slowdown of the economy, saying that a “train of a recession coming at full throttle”.

Tagging a media report on how the economic slowdown showed no signs of subsiding, Gandhi also called Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman “incompetent”. “Mr Prime Minister, The economy has derailed and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel,” he tweeted.

“If your incompetent Finance Minister is telling you there is light, trust me it’s the train of a recession coming at full throttle.”

Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday showed that India’s eight core industries grew at their slowest rate in over four years in June, rising 0.2% as compared to the same month last year. The eight core industries are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity. The growth in May was 4.3%, while the cumulative growth for April-June was 3.5%.

Gandhi on Wednesday had tagged an article on the Comptroller and Auditor General’s first audit of the Good and Services Tax, saying that demonetisation and the GST rollout were “perfect examples of ineptitude and lack of depth in the Modi government”. “Their callous attitude has sent the Indian economy in tailspin and has brought it to the brink of a meltdown,” he had tweeted.

Mr PM, The economy has derailed and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. If your incompetent FM is telling you there is light, trust me it’s the train of recession coming at full throttle.https://t.co/ewoVj5m27X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2019