The residents of the city of Vadodara in Gujarat on Friday heaved a sigh of relief as rains stopped after 24 hours of incessant downpour and the water level of Vishwamitri river receded, reported PTI.

This came a day after more than 5,700 people were evacuated from Vadodara and its adjoining areas in Central Gujarat. The city received 499 mm of rainfall in a span of 24 hours, of which 286 mm was recorded within four hours between 4 pm and 8 pm on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha on Friday. The weather department has also issued heavy rainfall warning for North, Central, South and Saurashtra districts till August 4.

Six people, including four labourers, died in rain-related incidents, said Vadodara Collector Shalini Agarwal. “As the water level of the Vishwamitri river has started subsiding from Friday morning, the situation is slowly getting back to normal,” she added. “However, water-logging is still there in several parts of the city. We are making all efforts to improve the situation.”

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced compensation for those who were evacuated and lost household articles. The chief minister also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the four labourers, reported The Indian Express. Rupani added that power supply in most parts of the city would be restored by Friday.

Rupani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him of the Centre’s help. “Had a detailed telephonic discussion with PM Narendra Modi ji about the flood situation in Vadodara,” the chief minister tweeted. “Briefed him about the situation and efforts made by the state government.”