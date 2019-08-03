Dozens of students of National Institute of Technology in Srinagar were waiting to leave the city even as the district administration said no instructions was given to close the institution, Greater Kashmir reported.

Authorities claimed college officials had suspended classes after misunderstanding an advice to educational institutions to be watchful amid intelligence reports of terror threat. The government had issued an advisory to tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on Friday, asking them to curtail their stay in the state.

In a notice issued on Friday evening, the college administration said class work for all courses stood suspended till further orders. “We notify when we issue closure order,” District Magistrate Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted. “Our 900-plus schools/Kendriya Vidyalayas are open today. Objected to NIT claim of district administration directions to close institution. Citing SM triggered panic among parents they sought transportation help for limited numbers. We assured full security in campus too. That is all.”

We notify when we issue closure order. Our 900+ schools/KVs are open today. Objected to NIT claim of Dist Adm directions to close instt. Citing SM triggered panic among parents they sought transportation help for limited numbers. We assured full security in campus too. That's all https://t.co/Xr1ykenWMf — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) August 3, 2019

This is for information of all the students of the Institute that the class works for all courses stands suspended till further orders. Is NIT Srinagar being vacated? This is not normal. #KashmirIssue pic.twitter.com/LMqpfB0jaz — Sagrika Kissu (@SagrikaKissu) August 2, 2019

Though the college withdrew its notice and expressed regret for the error, NIT students from outside the state were seen waiting for buses on Saturday morning, Hindustan Times reported. Around 800 students are reportedly enrolled in the college and half of them are from other states.

Following Friday’s government advisory, a number of tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were also seen waiting for means of transport to leave the Valley. The government arranged buses to move tourists to Srinagar airport and Jammu. Many tourists are reportedly paying extra money for airline tickets.

At a joint press conference on Friday, the Indian Army confirmed there were specific reports of possible terror attacks on the pilgrims. Security officials added that certain weapons bearing Pakistan ordnance markings had been recovered along the route of the pilgrimage. The order created panic in the Valley with political leaders criticising the government order for not taking local residents into consideration. On Saturday, the government suspended the Machail Yatra in Kishtwar district because of security concerns.