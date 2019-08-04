At least 20 people were killed and 26 injured in a mass shooting incident at a shopping centre in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, CNN reported. Police chief Greg Allen said a 21-year-old man had been taken into custody.

“Lives were taken who should still be with us today,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference. “The ages and genders of all these people injured and killed are numerous in the age groups,” Allen said. “The situation, needless to say, is a horrific one.”

Police officials are thinking of charging the accused, Patrick Crusius, with murder. “Right now, we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree a nexus to a potential hate crime,” Allen said.

Federal Bureau of Investigation official Emmerson Buie said more investigation was needed before Crusius’ actions were classified as a hate crime.

The police received the first call of an active shooter at 10.39 am local time (10.09 pm Indian Standard Time). Six minutes later, the first police officer arrived at the scene of the crime. The crime scene will “be in play for a long period”, Allen said. “Unfortunately, the deceased will remain at the scene until the scene is processed properly for evidentiary purposes to be gathered for later prosecution,” he added.