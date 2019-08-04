Heavy rain continued to disrupt normal life in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The Central Railway said that services on the suburban section of the main line and harbour line had been suspended due to waterlogging. However, services on the trans harbour line were running smoothly.

The Central Railway also said that several long-distance trains had been cancelled or short-terminated after a boulder fell. The railways said they were reviewing the situation every 30 minutes, ANI reported.

due to heavy rains, water logging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat...

There was heavy accumulation of water in many parts of Mumbai early on Sunday. Kalyan railway station was waterlogged, ANI reported. Waterlogging was also reported at Milan Subway in Santacruz and on the streets in Sion. Water entered people’s homes in Nalasopara locality.

However, the Western Railway said that local trains were running normally despite waterlogging.

India Meteorological Department Deputy Director General of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said that heavy rains would continue in the city for three to four hours. He added that the city will experience gusty winds, and warned fishermen not to venture out to sea.

At least seven flights were cancelled and most others delayed on Saturday evening at Mumbai airport due to heavy rain, Mumbai Mirror reported. However, other airport operations were running smoothly. On Sunday, no flights had been cancelled, but several were running 30 minutes late.

The Mumbai Police had on Saturday cautioned commuters to leave their home only if necessary after there was incessant rainfall in the city through the day. Heavy rain also disrupted normal life in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. A person was electrocuted in Thane, while another was seriously injured. Schools and colleges were closed in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The rainfall caused waterlogging on several roads in Mumbai. Several BEST bus routes were diverted and a few were suspended. The government has ordered the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Fund and other relief teams to be on standby across state to respond to any untoward situation.