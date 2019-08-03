The Mumbai Police on Saturday cautioned commuters to leave their home only if necessary after the city and adjoining areas received heavy rainfall since the night before, Hindustan Times reported. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs on Friday.

The rainfall caused water logging in several roads and Central Railway said trains were running at a “cautious speed” as a precautionary measure. It said suburban services were running on all lines but with some delays. Several BEST bus routes were diverted and a few were suspended. The government has ordered the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Fund and other relief teams to be on standby across state to respond to any untoward situation.

Met department senior officer KS Hosalikar said a high tide was expected to hit the city in the afternoon. “The highest high tide of the four monsoon months is also today of 4.90 metres at afternoon, exactly during the period when IMD has forecast intense rains for the city,” he tweeted. “Heavy rainfall warnings on very high tide day in Mumbai is not a good combination please. Avoid outing, beaches.”

He added that Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai would receive intense rainfall in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde has asked schools and colleges in the town to remain closed, ANI reported. Government schools in Thane have also been asked not to open.

Heavy rainfall warnings in Maharashtra and Mumbai pic.twitter.com/hboHB96mBv — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 3, 2019

Maharashtra: Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde has issued orders that all schools & colleges in Palghar will remain closed today, in view of continuous rainfall in the area. https://t.co/zyLq3fIgRB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

Watch: Heavy rains at various places in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/V2CLmYpYId — DNA (@dna) August 3, 2019

Meanwhile, schools and colleges were closed in Surat and South Gujarat on Saturday because of extremely heavy rainfall, The Indian Express reported. The water level in five creeks of the Tapi river went up, and the river was flowing in full force on both of its banks. The water in the Mithi creek went above the danger mark. Local municipal authorities asked people living near the banks to be ready in case they have to be shifted.