Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died on Tuesday in Delhi at the age of 67. She was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi late on Tuesday where she passed away.

The hospital has not yet issued a statement.

Swaraj had tweeted hours before her death, to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on revoking Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special rights.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

Swaraj had served as the minister of external affairs in the Narendra Modi-led central government from 2014 to 2019. She was also a minister in Haryana’s Janata Party government between 1977 and 1980, and had served as the minister for information and broadcasting during the term of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance government from 2000 to 2003.

Swaraj was a former chief minister of Delhi, and had served as the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

Last year, Swaraj, who was an MP from Vidisha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, said she would not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As the news of her death was announced, tributes poured in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Swaraj “was a source of inspiration for crores of people”.

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said her death has left Indian politics poorer.

A brilliant orator in #Parliament, a wonderful person with a warm demeanour & a strong opposition leader, #SushmaSwaraj Ji will also be remembered very fondly as an ever available #EAM who aided tons of people in distress. Indian politics is poorer with her loss. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 6, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described her death as monumental loss.

Deeply shocked and anguished by the sudden demise of an extremely valued colleague Smt. Sushma Swaraj.



She was a seasoned Parliamentarian and widely respected cutting across the party lines. Her demise is a monumental loss for us. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2019

