Producers’ associations have witnessed a spike in applications from filmmakers to register titles related to Article 370 following the decision of the Union government on Tuesday to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by hollowing out the constitutional provision, Mint reported on Tuesday.

Atul Mohan, the editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema, mentioned the sudden demand in titles related to Article 370 and said film producers’ associations were “getting flooded with applications”. The requested titles include Article 370, Article 370 scrapped, Article 35A, Article 370 abolished, Article 35A scrapped, “Kashmir mein Tiranga [The Tricolour in Kashmir]”, “Kashmir hamara hai [Kashmir is ours]” and 370 Article.

The Hindi film industry witnessed a similar demand in February after the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Titles reportedly registered on the day of the attack, according to data provided by the trade magazine, included Pulwama, Pulwama: The surgical strike, War room, “Hindustan Hamara Hai [India is ours]”, Pulwama terror attack, The attacks of Pulwama, With love from India, and ATS – one man show.

An Indian Motion Pictures’ Producers’ Association representative also told HuffPost India there had been an overwhelming number of applications for titles related to the Pulwama attacks and the Balakot strikes in February.

The Rajya Sabha adopted a resolution on Article 370, ending Kashmir’s special status in the Union of India, on Monday. The Upper House also passed a bill to split the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, without one. The Lok Sabha passed it the following day.