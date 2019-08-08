United States President Donald Trump met victims and first responders of the mass shootings that took place one after the other in Texas and Ohio last Saturday and Sunday, Reuters reported. The president was denounced by angry protestors in both El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Crowds chanted “Do something”, “Trump is racist” and “Send him back” as Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tried to avoid the protestors and the media. White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said the two visited victims in hospitals. At least 20 people were killed and 26 were injured in a mass shooting at a shopping centre in El Paso on Saturday. Hours later, on Sunday, nine people were killed and 16 were injured in Dayton by a gunman near a bar. The assailant was shot ead by police officials.

Trump also met law enforcement officials in El Paso to thank them for responding quickly to the attack. “The job you have done is incredible,” Reuters quoted the US president as saying. “I wanted to come and thank you.” The president also took the opportunity to dismiss his opponents who have accused him of racism.

“They shouldn’t be politicking today,” AFP quoted Trump as saying, adding that Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who had questioned Trump’s visit to Dayton, was “very dishonest”.

“Leaving El Paso for the White House,” Trump tweeted after his trip. “What great people I met there and in Dayton, Ohio. The fake news worked overtime trying to disparage me and the two trips, but it just didn’t work. The love, respect and enthusiasm were there for all to see. They have been through so much. Sad!”

Meanwhile, the US president said Republicans and Democrats would soon reach an agreement on stronger background checks for people purchasing firearms. “I think background checks are important,” Trump added. “I do not want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable people or people with rage or hate.” He added there was “no political appetite” for banning assault weapons.