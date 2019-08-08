The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday told a Delhi court that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the woman from Unnao who has accused him of rape. The agency said the legislator, along with eight others, including three state police officials, framed him in an Arms Act case. The complainant’s father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma is hearing the case against Sengar, who was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party after he was accused of plotting a car crash involving the 19-year-old complainant in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district on July 28. The teenager’s two aunts, one of whom was a key witness in the case, were killed, while she was grievously wounded along with her lawyer.

According to the CBI, the incident took place on April 3, 2018, when the complainant’s father got into an altercation with the MLA’s brother and others. The MLA and his accomplices filed a first information report against the complainant’s father, accusing him of possessing a country-made pistol and four live cartridges. They also accused him of verbally abusing the MLA’s brother Atul Singh Sengar and others.

The chargesheet in the case was filed in July. According to it, Sengar was in touch with the district police superintendent when the FIR was being filed. He even spoke to the doctor, who examined the complainant’s father.

“MLA has every reason and authority by virtue of his being an MLA to falsely implicate the father in the case of illegal fire arms possession,” the CBI told the Delhi court.

The court adjourned the case, and said it will hear the matter next on Saturday.