The complainant in the Unnao rape case has developed pneumonia and is in critical but stable condition, NDTV reported on Saturday, citing King George’s Medical University’s press statement. On July 28, a truck collided with the car the 19-year-old was travelling in. She has been unconscious since then.

Her lawyer, who was travelling with her, has been taken off ventilator support and has showed signs of improvement, the report said. However, he too remains unconscious. The woman’s two aunts who were travelling with them in the same vehicle died in the incident.

The complainant has a fever due to the pneumonia and has also been given medication to manage her blood pressure, PTI quoted doctors in the Lucknow hospital as saying. On Monday, the Supreme Court is likely to decide if the woman will be airlifted to a hospital in Delhi for treatment.

Her family has alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the MLA accused of raping the complainant, orchestrated the car crash. In an FIR filed by her family after the incident, they had said that the MLA was kept informed about the teenager’s whereabouts. One of the woman’s aunts who died was a witness in the rape case.

Sengar has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the rape case. He was expelled from the BJP only on Thursday.

After much criticism, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the cases connected to the rape. The Supreme Court last week ordered Central Reserve Police Force security for the complainant’s family, and Rs 25-lakh compensation to be given to them from the Uttar Pradesh government. The woman’s security detail who had been assigned to be with her had not travelled with her on the day of the car crash. Three of them were suspended later.