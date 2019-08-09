Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for a check-up, India Today reported. Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery last year.

“He is under observation,” an unidentified official told PTI. “A team of doctors including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists, is monitoring his condition.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited him in the hospital, reported NDTV.

Jaitley was the finance minister in the Narendra Modi-led government from 2014 to 2019. However, he was unable to present the Union Budget in February 2019 as he was away in the United States for treatment of an unknown ailment.

After the Narendra Modi-led government returned to power in May with an increased majority, Jaitley told Modi he will not be part of the new government. Jaitley said he has faced some “serious health challenges” in the last 18 months.

A few days ago, Jaitley had criticised the Congress for its opposition to the bill annulling the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.