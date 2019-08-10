The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, is expected to meet on Saturday to appoint the next party president. Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post in July, months after the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Several Congress leaders, including state unit chiefs and Legislature Party members, met on Friday evening to discuss their options ahead of Saturday’s crucial meeting, the Hindustan Times reported.

Former Union ministers Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sushil Kumar Shinde are among the frontrunners for the post, according to several reports.

“I have asked [AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal] Venugopal ji to widen the consultation process and take a considered decision to select the new Congress president,” Gandhi was quoted as saying at the meeting. “I have asked him to include all those present here in the deliberations.” Senior party leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge also held meetings through the day, reports said.

All 65 All India Congress Committee secretaries were asked to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting, a party member said. Senior leaders also consulted Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday, according to News18.

Last week, former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora had suggested the names of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot for the post. Leaders such as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Shashi Tharoor had recommended the named of Rahul Gandhi’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had quit the party’s top post taking responsibility for the poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where it won only 52 of 543 parliamentary seats. Gandhi had offered to step down as Congress president on May 25, but the Congress Working Committee had unanimously rejected his resignation then. However, Rahul Gandhi had remained firm on his decision despite several top leaders urging him to continue leading the party.