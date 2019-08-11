The big news: Toll in Kerala floods crosses 60, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: J&K Police claimed not a single bullet had been fired since last week, and Sonia Gandhi was appointed interim Congress president.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rain eases in some areas of Kerala even as toll crosses 60; Kochi airport resumes operations: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, whose constituency Wayanad is among the worst-hit parts of the state, will arrive for a two-day visit on Sunday.
- ‘Not a single bullet fired in six days,’ claim J&K Police; Javadekar denies media rights curbed: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said not a single incident was reported even from South Kashmir, which is a hotbed for militancy.
- Sonia Gandhi named interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi refuses post again: The party praised Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and said he ‘came to be seen as a bulwark against the forces of hate, prejudice, bigotry and intolerance’.
- Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue in Lahore vandalised by two men angry with India’s J&K moves: The men entered Mai Jinda’s Haveli at Lahore Fort, where the statue is located, and damaged a part of it. They were arrested.
- Pakistan says it will move UN Security Council, challenging India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir, with China’s support: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Imran Khan government was also considering ‘other options’.
- ‘Charaka discovered atoms, NASA thinks Sanskrit will help build computers that talk,’ says HRD minister: Ramesh Pokhriyal made the claims during his convocation address at IIT-Bombay on Saturday.
- Dushyant Chautala’s party and BSP tie up for Haryana Assembly polls: Chautala founded the Jannayak Janata Party in December after his expulsion from the Indian National Lok Dal.
- Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter after his parents and daughter receive threats: The filmmaker, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, said he would not speak at all if he was not allowed to speak his mind without fear.
- ‘Lift the veil of secrecy in J&K,’ Rahul Gandhi tells Centre, says things are going wrong there: He said the party’s meeting to choose the Congress president was stopped because of disturbing reports emerging from the state.
- Eighteen dead, millions evacuated in China as typhoon Lekima makes landfall: The storm caused widespread transport disruptions and thousands of flights were cancelled.