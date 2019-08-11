A look at the headlines right now:

Rain eases in some areas of Kerala even as toll crosses 60; Kochi airport resumes operations: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, whose constituency Wayanad is among the worst-hit parts of the state, will arrive for a two-day visit on Sunday. ‘Not a single bullet fired in six days,’ claim J&K Police; Javadekar denies media rights curbed: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said not a single incident was reported even from South Kashmir, which is a hotbed for militancy. Sonia Gandhi named interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi refuses post again: The party praised Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and said he ‘came to be seen as a bulwark against the forces of hate, prejudice, bigotry and intolerance’. Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue in Lahore vandalised by two men angry with India’s J&K moves: The men entered Mai Jinda’s Haveli at Lahore Fort, where the statue is located, and damaged a part of it. They were arrested. Pakistan says it will move UN Security Council, challenging India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir, with China’s support: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Imran Khan government was also considering ‘other options’. ‘Charaka discovered atoms, NASA thinks Sanskrit will help build computers that talk,’ says HRD minister: Ramesh Pokhriyal made the claims during his convocation address at IIT-Bombay on Saturday. Dushyant Chautala’s party and BSP tie up for Haryana Assembly polls: Chautala founded the Jannayak Janata Party in December after his expulsion from the Indian National Lok Dal. Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter after his parents and daughter receive threats: The filmmaker, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, said he would not speak at all if he was not allowed to speak his mind without fear. ‘Lift the veil of secrecy in J&K,’ Rahul Gandhi tells Centre, says things are going wrong there: He said the party’s meeting to choose the Congress president was stopped because of disturbing reports emerging from the state. Eighteen dead, millions evacuated in China as typhoon Lekima makes landfall: The storm caused widespread transport disruptions and thousands of flights were cancelled.