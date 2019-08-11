Indian Railways announced on Sunday that it has cancelled the Samjhauta Express at the Indian end of the railway line, PTI reported. Last week, Pakistan had suspended services on its side in protest against the Indian government’s decision to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The Samjhauta Express runs from Delhi to Attari and back on Sundays. On the Pakistani side, the train operates from Lahore to Attari. “In consequent to Pakistan’s decision to cancel samjhaouta exp 14607/14608 running between Lahore and Atari .......the link exp train number 14001/14002 running between Delhi and Atari also stands cancelled,” Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Kumar said. Railway officials told PTI that two passengers had booked Sunday’s service.

“We have decided to shut down Samjhauta Express,” Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said on August 8. “As long as I am railways minister, Samjhauta Express can’t operate.”

Pakistan had also decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade. Islamabad had expelled India’s envoy and said it would not send its own envoy to New Delhi.