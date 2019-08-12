A look at the headlines right now:

J&K Administration prepares for Bakrid, some reports say curfew back in parts of Srinagar: The administration said it was ‘trying to reduce inconveniences and ease facilities’ for the festivities. Railways cancels Samjhauta Express on Indian side days after Pakistan suspends services: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress is playing ‘musical chairs’. The Samjhauta Express runs from Delhi to Attari and back on Sundays. On the Pakistani side, the train operates from Lahore to Attari. ‘Heartbreaking to see what people have lost,’ says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad after floods: The toll in the floods reached 67 on Sunday. Rajinikanth praises Modi, Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370, compares them to Krishna and Arjuna: ‘The way you conducted it, hats off, especially the speech you delivered in Parliament, fantastic sir, fantastic,’ Rajinikanth told Home Minister Amit Shah. Chief election commissioner claims allegations of EVM tampering are ‘made with criminal intent’: The chief election commissioner said that political parties levelled allegations of tampering only after the polls were over. Activists Sandeep Pandey, Arundhati Dhuru briefly put under house arrest for planning protest over Jammu and Kashmir: The protest, called ‘Stand for Kashmir’, was to be held on Sunday evening at the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj. BJP leaders criticise Congress for appointing Sonia Gandhi its interim chief, say party lacks guts: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress is playing ‘musical chairs’. Zomato delivery personnel in Kolkata to go on strike from Monday against delivering beef, pork: A staff member said the delivery service employees also have payout problems and lack medical facilities. Pakistan PM Imran Khan compares RSS to Nazis, claims genocide is likely in Kashmir: ‘Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing,’ the Pakistan prime minister alleged. Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter after his parents and daughter receive threats: The filmmaker, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, said he would not speak at all if he was not allowed to speak his mind without fear.