The toll in the floods in Kerala rose to 72 and that in Karnataka and Maharashtra rose to 40 each on Monday. Only two districts in Kerala – Alappuzha and Ernakulam – are on an orange alert, or “be prepared”, for the day, with the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places.

As many as 58 people are missing in Kerala, and 32 were injured between August 8 and August 11. Over 2.87 lakh people have been evacuated to 1,654 relief camps across the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the flood situation with senior officials on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday began a two-day visit to Wayanad, his constituency in Kerala, to assess the flood situation.

Strong winds with speed up to 45 km per hour to 55 km per hour are likely along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, the India Meteorological Department said. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

Out of 72 deaths in the state, Malappuram recorded 24, followed by Kozhikode with 17 and Wayanad with 12.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, 40 people have died in flood-related incidents since August 1, ANI reported. As many as 14 people are missing. Over 3.2 lakh people have taken shelter in 1,168 relief camps. As many as 2,028 villages have been affected, and 28,325 houses damaged. As much as 4.25 lakh hectares of crops have been lost due to the floods.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who did an aerial survey of Belagavi and Bagalkote on Sunday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said the state has incurred a loss of Rs 10,000 crore. “Our preliminary estimate of losses is Rs 10,000 crore, but I personally believe that the losses will stand between Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore,” he said. “We have urged the central government to release Rs 3,000 crore immediately as assistance.”

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has said that Belagavi is most likely to receive moderate rainfall for the next five days. The railways have announced the waiver of freight charges for transportation of relief materials to Karnataka.

Maharashtra

At least 40 people have died and over 3.78 lakh have been evacuated in Sangli and Kolhapur districts in Maharashtra so far.

The toll in Sangli district in Maharashtra stood at 17 on Sunday. Four lakh people were evacuated from flood-affected parts. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force distributed relief materials among those affected.

The movement of emergency vehicles has been temporarily restored on National Highway 4. The highway was closed due to floodwaters for eight days. Traffic has been allowed to move till Kolhapur.

However, the situation in Sangli and Kolhapur remains problematic, Mumbai Mirror reported. “At one place called Shirol in Kolhapur, we had to airdrop water from the helicopter as there was no drinking water,” Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishor Nimbalkar said. He added that it will take another two to three days for the water in Sangli and Kolhapur to recede.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has asked the Reserve Bank of India and the State Bank of India to arrange for money to help those affected by the floods. Part of the compensation will be paid to the affected in cash.

“I have spoken to the SBI chairman and told him to provide us with ample cash,” Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said. “We will require a lot of money in these flood-affected districts.”

SBI Chairperson Rajnish Kumar said the bank is ready to help the state in any way possible. Meanwhile, the RBI has asked for a green corridor and security to be able to transport the money.