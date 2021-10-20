The toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand rose to 47 on Tuesday, PTI reported, quoting the police. Twenty-eight deaths were reported from Nainital alone.

Four days of heavy rainfall in the state has caused landslides in several places and damaged homes and roads.

Uttarakhand’s Ranikhet and Almora areas were cut off from the plains, NDTV reported on Wednesday. Ranikhet is running out of fuel. Phone and internet facilities have been disrupted in several places, according to the news channel.

The Nainital-Kaladhungi road, blocked on Tuesday after heavy rain, has now reopened, ANI reported.

Fifteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Uttarakhand for relief and rescue operations. As of Tuesday, the teams had rescued more than 300 people from flood-hit areas, PTI reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening to review the flood situation, ANI reported. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited flood-affected areas and announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.

Rainfall in Uttarakhand is expected to reduce from Wednesday, The Indian Express reported, citing the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to cause rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are likely to receive rain on Saturday.

South India is also likely to be hit by rain over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department said.

“A fresh spell of easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India and cause fairly widespread to wide spread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal during 19th-23nd [October],” it added.

Karnataka is also likely to receive rainfall from Wednesday to Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.