A day after a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked senior lawyer K Parasaran, who is representing Hindu deity Ram in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, if anyone from Raghuvansha – descendants of Ram – was still residing in Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Divya Kumar claimed her family descended from Ram’s son Kush.

“Yes, descendants of Lord Ram are all over the world, including our family who descended from his son Kush,” Kumari, who represents Rajsamand in Parliament and is a member of the former Jaipur royal family, tweeted on August 10. She also called for quick resolution of the case.

The judges had asked Parasaran the question out of curiosity when he was arguing that the deity and the birthplace were “juristic entities” and capable of holding properties and initiating lawsuits. Parasaran said the presence of an idol was not the only test for determination of a legal person. He pointed out that rivers were also worshipped in India.

On August 7, the counsel for Ram Lalla had told the bench that the faith of the devotees was evidence that the disputed site was the birthplace of the deity. However, the court asked them if they had revenue records and oral evidence to establish possession of the land. “How can we prove after so many centuries that Lord Ram took birth at the place?” Parasaran had asked.

Last week, the court started daily hearings of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 judgement dividing the disputed land after a mediation panel set up in March failed to resolve the dispute. The litigants in the case claim ownership over the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land. The Babri Masjid stood there before it was demolished in 1992 by Hindutva activists.