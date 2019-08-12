The Union Home Ministry on Monday claimed that residents in Jammu and Kashmir offered prayers on Eid-al-Adha peacefully in local mosques without any untoward incidents. Around 10,000 people offered prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Baramulla, the ministry said.

However, restrictions continued to be in place across the Valley, PTI reported. An official said large gatherings were not allowed anywhere.

“People come out in good numbers to pray on Eid in Jammu and Kashmir,” the ministry said in a tweet. “Prayers concluded at prominent mosques in Srinagar and Shopian. Over 4,500 offer prayers at Eidgah Jammu.”

The state police also tweeted that Eid-al-Adha prayers concluded peacefully in the Valley. Authorities distributed sweets at various mosques, according to PTI.

Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary in the state’s Planning Commission, told ANI that the administration arranged over 2.5 lakh animals for sacrifice on the festival and mandis, or markets, were set up in eight places. “Treasuries and banks were kept open, over Rs 500 crore was released in 2-3 days, including wages of employees and others. Restrictions were eased on Sunday, we saw traffic at many places.”

On Sunday, the administration had claimed to have made arrangements for Eid-al-Adha, even as some reports said curfew was imposed again in parts of Srinagar and security remained tight. Some markets and banks were open on Sunday, and the administration said it was “trying to reduce inconveniences and ease facilities” for the festivities. Kansal had told ANI on Sunday that restrictions had been eased to allow people to shop for the festival.

The state has been under a tight security and information clampdown since August 4, a day before the Centre announced that it was revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the state into two Union territories. The prohibitory orders were relaxed in parts of the state on Friday.

