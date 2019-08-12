Barring a few minor incidents of violence, Eid celebrations were mostly peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir, the state police said on Monday. Pictures from the Valley showed there were agitations in some pockets even as most of the area seemed to be under restrictions.

The state has been under a tight security and information clampdown since August 4, a day before the Centre announced that it was revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the state into Union Territories. The prohibitory orders were relaxed in parts of the state during Eid on Friday.

On Sunday, the administration claimed to have made arrangements for Eid, even as some reports said a curfew was imposed again in parts of Srinagar and security remained tight. Some markets and banks were open on Sunday, and the administration said it was “trying to reduce inconveniences and ease facilities” for the festivities. Officials had also said that restrictions had been eased to allow people to shop for the festival.

Some events were organised in Delhi and Punjab for people who were away from their homes and unable to get in touch with their families in Kashmir.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Home Ministry had claimed that residents in Jammu and Kashmir offered prayers on Eid peacefully in local mosques without any untoward incidents.

“The Eid namaz was offered in different mosques and after the prayers, the congregations dispersed peacefully,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) SP Pani told PTI. “There have been a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order which have been handled very professionally. I strongly deny any incident of firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley.” He also said that the injured had been admitted to the hospital and were stable.

As residents offered their Eid prayers, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday conducted an aerial survey to review the security situation in the Valley, The Indian Express reported.

Here are some pictures from Kashmir:

Kashmiri women offer prayers at a mosque amid restrictions in Srinagar on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)

Kashmiris attend a protest after prayers at a mosque amid restrictions in Srinagar on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)

Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard in front of closed shops ahead of Eid prayers in Jammu on Monday. (Credit: AFP)

A security personnel stands guard on a street during a lockdown in Srinagar on Sunday. (Credit: AFP)

Kashmiris attend Eid prayers at a mosque in Srinagar on Monday. (Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

Kashmiris attend a protest after prayers at a mosque during in Srinagar on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)

A Kashmiri woman cries after offering the Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Srinagar on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)

Kashmiris attend a protest after Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Srinagar on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)

An Indian police official in Srinagar on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)

A view of the clock tower at Lalchowk in Srinagar is pictured during a security lockdown on Sunday. (Credit: AFP)

Kashmiri men wait before prayers in Srinagar on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)

In New Delhi on Monday, a group of Kashmiri students organised an Eid event for those who were unable to contact their families in the Valley and were away from their homes. Many shared their stories at the gathering and some people broke down while listening to them.

Here are some pictures from the get-together:

A Kashmiri man breaks down at a function in New Delhi, where fellow compatriots gathered for Eid. (Credit: Reuters)

A Kashmiri woman wipes her tears while listening to the story of another Kashmiri man at the event in New Delhi. (Credit: Reuters)

Kashmiri youth and volunteers eat at the event in New Delhi on Monday. (Credit: AFP)