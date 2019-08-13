The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider an urgent listing of a plea filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin against restrictions imposed on journalists in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. The court asked Bhasin to hand over a memo to the registrar for urgent listing of the plea.

The restrictions were imposed following the revocation of the state’s special status under Article 370 of Constitution.

“The debilitating restrictions imposed through the complete shutdown on internet and telecommunication services, and severe curbs on the movement of photo journalists and reporters be immediately relaxed in order to ensure the freedom of the press and media,” read the petition, which was filed on Sunday.

The court is also likely to rule on Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla’s plea challenging the restrictions and “other regressive measures” taken by the Centre in the state.

Poonawalla had said in his plea that he did not want to express any opinion on the decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status but sought the withdrawal of curbs on public movement and gatherings.

Poonawalla also wanted the release of former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under house arrest. “Arrest of separatist leaders may be totally justifiable but meeting out the same treatment to mainstream political workers who have given their blood and sweat for the integration of State with Union of India is highly questionable and deserves to be condemned,” he added.

On August 8, the top court had refused to urgently hear the petition. Justice NV Ramana asked Poonawalla to mention it before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.