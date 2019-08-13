Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday left for Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, where 10 Adivasis were killed in a shootout last month, PTI reported. Gandhi met party workers in Varanasi after her arrival at 10 am, and headed to Sonbhadra by road.

Gandhi will talk to the families of those killed in the incident in Umbha village about development works, and find out the steps taken by the Adityanath government to improve their security.

The Congress leader had attempted to visit Sonbhadra last month after the incident, but was prevented by district authorities. She was detained at a guesthouse in Mirzapur, and met just two families of the victims the following day.

Apart from the 10 villagers who were killed, nearly 28 people were injured in the shooting on July 19. At least 26 people, including village head Yaghya Dutt Bhuriya, were arrested. Bhuriya and his associated allegedly opened fire at the villagers over a land dispute.

The incident triggered a political controversy with the Congress and the Samajwadi Party criticising the state government. Adityanath blamed the Opposition parties for the incident.