Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s invitation to visit the state, declining Malik’s offer of an aircraft but asking for “freedom to travel and meet the people”.

“A delegation of Opposition leaders and I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the Congress leader tweeted. “We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel and meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there.”

On Monday, Malik had accused the former Congress president of speaking irresponsibly about violence in the region. He said that he would send Gandhi an aircraft so that he could “observe and speak up”. “You are a responsible person and you should not speak like this,” Malik was quoted as saying.

On Saturday night, Gandhi had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assuage people’s concerns following reports of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been in a security lockdown since the Centre withdrew the state’s special status last week.

Since the clampdown, several Opposition leaders have been detained or sent back from Srinagar airport when they attempted to visit the state to assess the situation. On Friday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India leader D Raja were sent back to Delhi after being detained at the Srinagar airport.

A day before the Left leaders were sent back, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was also stopped at the airport and asked to return to Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir has been on a lockdown from August 4, a day before the central government announced that the state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution would be revoked and it would be bifurcated into Union Territories. Prohibitory orders had reportedly been eased on Friday in certain parts of the state for Eid celebrations, but communications were still down in most parts of the region.

Also read:

In photos: Minor protests in J&K on Eid, tears at an event for Kashmiris in Delhi