A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges against expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others in the alleged murder of the complainant’s father, PTI reported. The woman’s father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma also charged the Uttar Pradesh legislator, his brother Atul Sengar, three police personnel and five others for allegedly setting up the complainant’s father in an Arms Act case in 2018, according to Hindustan Times. “...he was allegedly falsely implicated, he was sent to judicial custody where he allegedly died. Whether there was intention...it is all a matter of trial,” Sharma was quoted as saying.

The court also said that the custodial death case should be merged with the false Arms Act case. The judge observed that there were a number of “acts with a larger conspiracy” to prevent the Unnao rape complainant’s father from pursuing the complaint against Sengar.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report in connection with the status of 20 cases filed against the rape complainant and her family members. The judges said that they did not want to widen the scope and interfere in other cases filed against them in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, a court in Delhi had framed charges against Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh for rape. Sengar is accused of raping the teenager, while Singh allegedly kidnapped her. The counsel for the complainant had also told the court that the Central Bureau of Investigation deliberately did not name Sengar and his brother in the murder case of her father. Sengar has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the rape case and was expelled from the BJP on August 1.