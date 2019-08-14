Twitter on Wednesday announced the launch of a custom emoji to mark this year’s Independence Day. The emoji is the “Ashoka Chakra” – a depiction of the wheel with 24 spokes in the country’s national flag, which was also a symbol for India’s highest peacetime military decoration.

The emoji will be live until August 18 and will be available in English and some regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Oriya.

“Over the years, Twitter emojis have established themselves as a medium of expression for our users,” Senior Manager Public Policy and Government of Twitter India Shagufta Kamran said in a statement. “This inspires us to curate exclusive symbols around moments that are important to Indians. We believe that the Independence Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason, and way to celebrate this historic day.”

Last year, Twitter had introduced a emoji featuring the Red Fort in Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his annual Independence Day speech.