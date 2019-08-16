Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioning him about New Delhi’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and the law under which she had been detained in her home.

The former chief minister’s daughter has been under house arrest since August 5 at the family’s Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. Mehbooba Mufti was also put in detention along with several other political leaders, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the same day. Kashmiri bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, who was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and sent back to Kashmir on Wednesday, was reportedly taken to a makeshift detention centre at the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar on Thursday.

The Centre imposed a curfew in the state on August 5 and cut off communication networks hours before rescinding its autonomy and splitting it into two Union Territories. The state has witnessed sporadic protests since then, especially in Kashmir Valley. Restrictions have been been partially lifted in Jammu but remain in place in the Valley.

Iltija Mufti said she had no option but to write to Shah as there was no clarity why she had been detained. She said Kashmiris were “reeling under despair” since last week.

“Today while the rest of the country celebrates India’s Independence Day, Kashmiris have been caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights,” she wrote. Iltija Mufti mentioned in the letter that visitors were not allowed to meet her and called it “odd” since she was not affiliated to any political party. She said she was informed by security personnel that she had been detained because of her interviews to media, and was “threatened with dire consequences”, if she spoke to the press again.

On August 6, Iltija Mufti had called the Centre’s decisions “completely undemocratic”, and said her mother’s arrest was to “break her spirit”.

“I’d be most obliged if you could kindly throw light on the laws under which I’ve been detained and for how long,” she asked Amit Shah. “Do I need to seek legal recourse?” Iltija Mufti concluded saying it was “suffocating and humiliating” to be treated in this manner “for stating the inconvenient truth”.

Here is the full letter: