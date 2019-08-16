More than 250 scholars, artists, activists, and others on Thursday issued a statement to express their concern about the “inhuman clampdown” that has been in place since New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state on August 5.

The statement was signed by South Asians and their friends around the world. Some prominent signatories include professors Partha Chatterjee, Sheldon Pollock, journalists AS Panneerselvan, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, historian Ayesha Jalal, photojournalist Shahidul Alam, diplomat Kul Chandra Gautam, writer Chandra Talpade Mohanty, physicists MV Ramana, Pervez Hoodbhoy, Zia Mian, and philosopher Martha Nussbaum among others.

The signatories condemned the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated and said it is a “sharp departure” from democratic governance. The statement said they were gravely concerned by the Centre’s silencing of voices of dissent, and detention of social activists, lawyers, journalists, and human rights defenders. “We condemn the Government of India’s use of majoritarian populism to perpetuate a climate of fear across the country,” the statement read.

The actions of the government show a complete lack of respect for constitutionalism, secularism, and democratic values, it added.

The signatories urged the government to immediately lift the communications blackout in Jammu and Kashmir and hold dialogue with the people of the state.

The government imposed restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and cut off mobile networks hours before rescinding the state’s special status. The state has witnessed sporadic protests since then, especially in Kashmir. Restrictions have been been partially lifted in Jammu but remain in place in the Valley.

Here is the full statement: