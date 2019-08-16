A major general of the Indian Army has been dismissed following trial in a case of sexual harassment involving a captain-rank woman officer, ANI reported on Friday. He has reportedly been denied pension.

His dismissal was confirmed by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. “The decision of the Chief of Army Staff was intimated to the Major General by the 2 Corps Commander Lieutenant General MJS Kahlon today in Ambala,” Army officials told ANI.

The alleged incident took place in 2016. The major general was at that time serving the Assam Rifles, and was posted in the Northeast, reported NDTV. He was charged under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code and Army Act under sections related to unbecoming conduct of officers in the force. The major general has denied all the charges.

On December 23, 2018, an Army General Court Martial had recommended dismissal of the major general from service. Rawat signed on the confirmation of the sentence in July.

As per rules, the recommendation of the court martial is sent to higher authorities for confirmation. The higher authority has the powers to change the sentence.

The accused’s lawyer said the sentence and its promulgation was illegal. “The Major General has not been supplied a copy of court-martial proceedings till date to enable him to file a pre-confirmation petition despite the orders passed by AFT Delhi,” Anand Kumar told ANI. “His review application is also pending and despite that, the sentence has been confirmed by General Rawat who was also made aware of the order of AFT through a legal notice sent by us.”

Kumar said they will challenge the confirmation order.