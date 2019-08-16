Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Indian government’s “fascist tactics” in Jammu and Kashmir would end up as a miserable failure as it was an attempt to “smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle”.

“The fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Government should know that while armies, militants and terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle and does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal,” Khan tweeted.

The Pakistan prime minister had, on August 11, compared the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to that of the Nazis. “Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing,” he had tweeted. “Question is: Will the world watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich?” Khan had also cautioned against the “impending genocide of Kashmiris”.

Pakistan has repeatedly criticised the Narendra Modi-led administration’s decision to repeal Article 370, taking away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and splitting the region into two Union Territories. Pakistan had responded to India’s actions by downgrading diplomatic ties, suspending bilateral trade, and halting the Samjhauta Express and Thar Express train services between the two countries.

India has reiterated on all forums that the developments in Jammu and Kashmir were its internal matter. However Pakistan has raised it with the United Nations Security Council, which is expected to discuss India’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in a closed-door meeting.