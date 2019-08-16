Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress’ “vote bank greed” stopped the party from scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, reported PTI. Addressing a rally in Jind, Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party president hailed the Centre’s move as a “big milestone for the country’s unity”.

Reiterating himself, Shah claimed that the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir would help develop the region and make it free of terrorism. He said Kashmir was an integral part of India. “Article 370 was somehow stopping Kashmir from being integrated with India,” Shah added. “Because of Modi ji, Article 370 and 35A are part of history now.”

He claimed that the Congress-led governments could not do in 72 years what the Narendra Modi government did in 75 days of coming to power in its second term. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Maa Bharti today is rejoicing that Modi has removed Article 370,” Shah said.

The home minister also lauded the Centre’s decision to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff, which was recommended after the Kargil War. “Governments came and went but never took a decision on it,” he said. Modi made the announcement while addressing the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi on India’s 73rd Independence Day. The Chief of Defence Staff will oversee all three defence services. “I feel that because of this, our defence capability will strengthen manifold,” said Shah.

The BJP president also congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for running a corruption-free government. He said earlier Haryana was infamous for land deals, and recruitment in government jobs had become a trade. “In one term, Khattar turned corruption into “bhoot kaal” [past tense],” claimed Shah.

Assembly elections in Haryana are due later this year. Shah predicted a two-third majority for the party in the upcoming state polls.