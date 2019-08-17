Heavy rain lashed Kolkata for the second consecutive day on Saturday, disrupting air traffic and leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. At least four people died due to rain-related incidents on Friday, PTI reported.

Air traffic was affected for some hours at Kolkata airport due to low visibility. The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted intense rainfall and thunderstorms in several areas of West Bengal till Saturday.

“Four persons were killed and 19 others, including four Bangladesh nationals, were injured on Friday after lightning struck them amid heavy rain in different parts of the city and West Bengal,” the state’s Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan told PTI. “Two deaths due to lightning-related incidents were reported from the metropolis, and an equal number from Purulia district. While 16 people were injured because of lightning strikes in Kolkata, Purulia district accounted for three more.”

Disaster management teams have been placed on standby in Kolkata, NDTV reported, adding that Central Avenue, Behala and Ekbalpore were among the worst-hit parts of the city.

In the last 10 days, more than 200 people have died in floods and landslides across Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.