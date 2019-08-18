India’s second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, is expected to land on the lunar south polar region on September 7, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Saturday.

“Hello! This is Chandrayaan 2 with a special update,” ISRO said in a tweet. “I wanted to let everyone back home know that it has been an amazing journey for me so far and I am on course to land on the lunar south polar region on 7th September. To know where I am and what I’m doing, stay tuned!”

The spacecraft left the earth’s orbit in the early hours of Wednesday, nearly 23 days after its launch on July 22. Earlier this month on August 3, ISRO released a set of five images of the earth captured by Chandrayaan-2.

The agency aimed to put the lander, called Vikram, and the rover, named Pragyan, on the lunar surface by September 7.

If the mission is successful, India will become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon after the United States, Russia and China. A successful landing would make Chandrayaan-2 the first lunar probe on the south polar region of the moon.

