Music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi died in Mumbai on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, The Indian Express reported. The composer had been receiving treatment for a lung infection at a Mumbai hospital since July 28. He was 92 years old.

The composer, popularly known as Khayyam, was known for his music in films such as Umrao Jaan and Kabhie Kabhie. His popular songs include, “Dikhayii Diye Yun” from Bazaar, “Aaja Re” from Noorie and “Tere Chehre Se” from Kabhie Kabhie.

He reportedly rose to fame for composing music for the 1961 film Shola aur Shabnam. Khayyam was awarded the National Film Award for his work in Umrao Jaan. He also received a Padma Bhusan in 2011 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

“He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses,” PTI quoted an unidentified family friend as saying. “He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30 pm.” The funeral will be held on Tuesday.