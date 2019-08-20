The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case, PTI reported. His son Karti Chidambaram is also an accused in the case.

The bail plea was rejected by Justice Sunil Gaur. “Both the petitions [in CBI and ED case] are dismissed,” Gaur said.

Chidambaram’s lawyer, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, urged the court to stay the order for at least three days. The judge said the court would consider the request and pass an order on it.

The case is being investigated by both the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. Both the probe agencies had opposed Chidambaram’s bail plea during the arguments on the ground that custodial interrogation of him was required since he was evasive during questioning.

The case

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea. Karti Chidambaram’s company allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media for helping the company escape punitive action for taking Rs 305 crore in foreign funding in 2007 despite having clearance from the Foreign Exchange Promotion Board for only Rs 4 crore.

Karti Chidambaram has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the INX Media case. The Delhi High Court in March this year admitted a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation to take on record additional submissions in connection with the pending anticipatory bail plea of former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

The two are also being investigated in the Aircel-Maxis case.

