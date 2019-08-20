Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said his government has decided to take the Kashmir dispute with India to the International Court of Justice, Reuters reported quoting ARY News TV. Pakistan’s move comes in response to India’s decision earlier this month to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

“We have decided to take Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice,” Qureshi said. “The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.”

Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that it had granted an in-principle approval to take the case to the world court. Awan said the case will be presented with a focus on “human rights violations”.

Pakistan had earlier this month downgraded diplomatic ties with India and stopped cross-border trade following the decision on Kashmir. It also halted the operations of the Samjhauta Express on its side.

India and Pakistan are currently involved in a case at the world court concerning the release of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. Jadhav had been arrested and sentenced to death in Pakistan for allegedly being an Indian spy.

