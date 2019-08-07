A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic relations, suspend trade with India after New Delhi revokes special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Islamabad also decided to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, as threatened by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sushma Swaraj cremated with state honours in Delhi: Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj performed the last rites. RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4%, real GDP growth projection revised downwards: The central bank said retail inflation would remain within targeted band in the next 12 months. 17-year-old boy dies in Srinagar after jumping into river to escape from CRPF jawans, says report: The teenager’s family said he was among a group of boys who were cornered by CRPF personnel on a footbridge. Devotees’ faith is evidence of Ayodhya site being Ram’s birthplace, deity’s lawyer tells SC: Senior lawyer K Prasaran said the site itself had become a personification of the deity and an object of worship for Hindus. Two Railways staff allegedly molest woman on board Rajdhani Express, suspended: The woman was also drugged, according to one of her acquaintances. Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department declares Hafiz Saeed guilty of terror financing: The Punjab Police filed a chargesheet against Saeed for terror financing at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Gujranwala Delhi court reserves order on whether to charge Shashi Tharoor with defamation for ‘Shivling’ remark: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said he will announce the order on August 27. Budget Session of Parliament ends, Venkaiah Naidu calls it best session in 17 years for Rajya Sabha: The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday, with Speaker Om Birla describing it as a ‘golden session’. Pro-India banners seen on Islamabad streets after J&K loses special status, one arrested: One of the banners carried a map envisioning ‘Akhand Bharat’.