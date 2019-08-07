The big news: Pakistan to ‘downgrade’ diplomatic relations with India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP leader Sushma Swaraj was cremated with state honours in New Delhi, and RBI reduced the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic relations, suspend trade with India after New Delhi revokes special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Islamabad also decided to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, as threatened by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
- Sushma Swaraj cremated with state honours in Delhi: Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj performed the last rites.
- RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4%, real GDP growth projection revised downwards: The central bank said retail inflation would remain within targeted band in the next 12 months.
- 17-year-old boy dies in Srinagar after jumping into river to escape from CRPF jawans, says report: The teenager’s family said he was among a group of boys who were cornered by CRPF personnel on a footbridge.
- Devotees’ faith is evidence of Ayodhya site being Ram’s birthplace, deity’s lawyer tells SC: Senior lawyer K Prasaran said the site itself had become a personification of the deity and an object of worship for Hindus.
- Two Railways staff allegedly molest woman on board Rajdhani Express, suspended: The woman was also drugged, according to one of her acquaintances.
- Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department declares Hafiz Saeed guilty of terror financing: The Punjab Police filed a chargesheet against Saeed for terror financing at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Gujranwala
- Delhi court reserves order on whether to charge Shashi Tharoor with defamation for ‘Shivling’ remark: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said he will announce the order on August 27.
- Budget Session of Parliament ends, Venkaiah Naidu calls it best session in 17 years for Rajya Sabha: The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday, with Speaker Om Birla describing it as a ‘golden session’.
- Pro-India banners seen on Islamabad streets after J&K loses special status, one arrested: One of the banners carried a map envisioning ‘Akhand Bharat’.