YouTube vlogger PewDiePie announced on Tuesday that he married his girlfriend Marzia Bisognin. “We are married!!!” PewDiePie tweeted. “I’m the happiest I can be I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

The couple, who live in Brighton, United Kingdom, posed for photos in a conservatory at Kew Gardens in London, The Independent reported. PewDiePie, real name Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, has 9.95 crore subscribers on YouTube.

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

Bisgonin shared more photos of the couple’s wedding on Instagram. “Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family,” Bisgonin said. “It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage.”

Earlier this year, PewDiePie and Indian music record label T-Series engaged in a battle for subscribers on YouTube. PewDiePie drew a white flag in March, saying that T-Series now had over 1,00,000 subscribers more than his channel. T-Series won a Guinness World Record prize for subscriber count.

He also released a second diss track against T-Series and its executives, including Chairperson Bhushan Kumar, who he accused of financial wrongdoing by referring to a news article. The song – called Congratulations – also mocked Indians for having “YouTube figured out” but not fixing problems like the caste system and poverty.

Kjellberg also addressed the cease and desist letter T-Series had sent him after the release of his first diss track, Bitch Lasagna.

