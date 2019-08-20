YouTube vlogger PewDiePie marries girlfriend Marzia Bisognin
The couple, who live in Brighton, United Kingdom, posed for photos in a conservatory at Kew Gardens in London.
YouTube vlogger PewDiePie announced on Tuesday that he married his girlfriend Marzia Bisognin. “We are married!!!” PewDiePie tweeted. “I’m the happiest I can be I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”
The couple, who live in Brighton, United Kingdom, posed for photos in a conservatory at Kew Gardens in London, The Independent reported. PewDiePie, real name Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, has 9.95 crore subscribers on YouTube.
Bisgonin shared more photos of the couple’s wedding on Instagram. “Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family,” Bisgonin said. “It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage.”
Earlier this year, PewDiePie and Indian music record label T-Series engaged in a battle for subscribers on YouTube. PewDiePie drew a white flag in March, saying that T-Series now had over 1,00,000 subscribers more than his channel. T-Series won a Guinness World Record prize for subscriber count.
He also released a second diss track against T-Series and its executives, including Chairperson Bhushan Kumar, who he accused of financial wrongdoing by referring to a news article. The song – called Congratulations – also mocked Indians for having “YouTube figured out” but not fixing problems like the caste system and poverty.
Kjellberg also addressed the cease and desist letter T-Series had sent him after the release of his first diss track, Bitch Lasagna.
