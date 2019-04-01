Play

Has the long-standing battle between the YouTube channels PewDiePie and T-Series over their subscriber count finally come to an end?

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, whose channel was dethroned by Indian music label T-series, after it managed to get a rather significant lead in the subscriber count, conceded defeat in a video uploaded to his channel.

In the video, titled “We lost. (Not happy)”, Kjellberg pointed out that T-Series was almost 100,000 subscribers ahead of his channel. “Let’s just acknowledge the situation. It’s over, okay? We ain’t never gonna get to 100,” he said.

He also released a second diss track against T-Series and its executives, including Chairman Bhushan Kumar, who he accused of financial wrongdoing by referring to a news article. The song – called Congratulations – also mocked Indians for having “YouTube figured out” but not fixing problems like the caste system and poverty.

Kjellberg even addressed the cease and desist letter T-Series had sent him after the release of his first diss track, Bitch Lasagna.