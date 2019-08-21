Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur died of cardiac arrest in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. He was 89.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader had several old age-related ailments and was at the Narmada Hospital for some time, PTI reported.

Gaur was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005. He was a 10-time MLA from Govindpura. He is also credited with helping the BJP to grow in Madhya Pradesh. He retired from electoral politics in 2018 because of old age.

The Madhya Pradesh government declared a three-day mourning period following Gaur’s death, ANI reported. He is expected to be cremated with state honours.

Gaur served people for several decades and constantly worked to strengthen the party , Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his tribute. “As minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh he undertook many efforts to transform the state,” Modi tweeted. “Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Shri Babulal Gaur Ji served people for decades. From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our Party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh he undertook many efforts to transform the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2019

Several other senior BJP leaders also expressed their condolences. Here are some reactions:

बाबूलाल गौर जी ने ‘गोवा मुक्ति आन्दोलन’ में भी सक्रीय भूमिका निभाई। मध्यप्रदेश में भाजपा को सशक्त करने और जनता के हितों के लिए उनके संघर्ष सदैव याद किये जायेंगे। मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को सदगति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2019

आदरणीय बाबूलाल गौर को सत्य के लिए लड़ने वाले सिपाही और मज़दूरों, गरीबों व कमज़ोर वर्ग के हितों के रक्षक के रूप में सदैव याद किया जायेगा। गोवा मुक्ति आंदोलन से लेकर आपातकाल तक में पुलिस की लाठियों का निडरता से सामना करने वाले नायक युगों युगों तक हमारे दिलों में जिंदा रहेंगे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 21, 2019

किसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र का विकास करना सीखना हो तो बाबूलाल गौर जी से सीखें। गोविंदपुरा क्षेत्र से उन्होंने चुनाव जीतना प्रारंभ किया तो पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा, एक ही क्षेत्र से इतने बार जीतकर उन्होंने एक रिकॉर्ड बनाया। यह जनता की सेवा और जनता के प्रति उनके समर्पण से ही संभव हो सका। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 21, 2019

Saddened by the demise of former CM of MP & senior leader of @BJP4India, Shri Babulal Gaur ji. Babulal ji worked incessantly to strengthen the Party from the Jan Sangh days. His contribution to the development of MP will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 21, 2019

My condolences on the passing of senior @BJP4India leader and former CM of Madhya Pradesh Shri #BabulalGaur Ji



Om Shanti 🙏🙏 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) August 21, 2019

Saddened by the demise of former CM of MP, Shri Babulal Gaur Ji. He ardently worked to strengthened the party since Jan Sangh days.He has immensely contributed for the development of MP.

My condolences to his family & supporters.

Om Shanti. — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 21, 2019