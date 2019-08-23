A look at the headlines right now:

P Chidambaram remanded in CBI custody till August 26 in INX Media case, plea in Supreme Court to be heard today: Meanwhile, reports emerged that socialite Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea had told the CBI and ED in 2018 that Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram asked them for a bribe of $1 million.

India, Pakistan must resolve dispute bilaterally, says French President Macron after meeting Modi: Emmanuel Macron said he would tell the same to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. NITI Aayog vice chairperson says ‘extraordinary steps’ needed to deal with financial sector crisis: Rajiv Kumar claimed that the roots of the economic slowdown lay in the indiscriminate lending during 2009-’14 period leading to a rise in non-performing assets. Demonising Narendra Modi all the time will not help, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: He added that Modi’s governance model was ‘not a complete negative story’. Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad, 95 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Ravidas temple protest: Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly adopted a resolution to build the shrine at the site where it was razed. India’s dope testing lab suspended by WADA for six months: NDTL’s suspension was imposed due to non-conformities with the international standard for laboratories. UN Human Rights Council urges India to end communications blackout in Jammu and Kashmir: Meanwhile, another group of doctors urged Centre to end the blockade: Babri Masjid was built at disputed site after demolishing Ram temple, litigant tells SC: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court told the lawyer for the Nirmohi Akhara that if it claims to be the sole official deity, it will lose title rights to the land.

Nirav Modi’s judicial custody in UK extended till September 19: Modi has been in jail since March 19, when he was arrested in London for allegedly duping India’s Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore. ‘There is no point talking to India,’ Imran Khan tells NYT; says he’s worried situation may escalate: The Pakistan prime minister claimed New Delhi viewed all his overtures for peace as attempts at appeasement.

