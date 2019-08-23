Tamil Nadu was put on high alert on Friday following reports that six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had entered the state, PTI reported. Security was tightened across the state, at airports, railway stations, bus stops and places of worship.

Officials have also tightened security checks along coastal areas, reports said. One of the six infiltrators is allegedly from Pakistan. Officials are reportedly extra vigilant in Chennai and Coimbatore.

“We have received this information and have alerted our force,” an unidentified police officer told NDTV. “We want [the] public to inform the police if the see any suspicious person or any suspicious activity.”

The terrorists were suspected to have entered Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, via sea.

The National Investigation Agency has in the past few months arrested several people in the state for alleged links to a terror module.

