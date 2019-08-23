The Indian rupee on Friday hit its lowest in more than eight months and breached the 72-mark against the dollar in opening trade because of heavy losses in stock markets, PTI reported.

The currency opened at 71.93 and touched a low of 72.05 soon after – the weakest level since December 14, according to Reuters. It recovered later to trade higher by nine paise at 71.72 against the dollar at 1.45 pm.

On Thursday, the rupee had plunged 26 paise to end the day at 71.81 against the dollar.

The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 325.95 points at 36,798.88, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 was up by 115.85 points at 10,857.20.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.