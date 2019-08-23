The Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested a fourth accused in the lynching of Rakbar Khan in July last year in Alwar district, PTI reported.

Vijay Kumar was arrested from Murtikala colony in Jaipur and was taken to Alwar later. Police said the fifth accused Naval Kishore is still absconding.

The police arrested the three other accused in the case – Dharmendra Yadav, Naresh Singh, and Paramjeet Singh. A chargesheet has been filed against them.

Khan, a resident of Haryana, and his friend Aslam were transporting two cows through a forest area near Lalawandi in Alwar when they were attacked by a mob on July 20, 2018 on the suspicion of cow smuggling. While Aslam managed to escape and hide, Khan died of his injuries while in police custody.

Mohan Singh, an assistant sub-inspector, subsequently admitted that there had been a delay in taking Khan to hospital. He was suspended and three other personnel were transferred.

