Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday blamed Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda, his son HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna for the collapse of the coalition government, The Hindu reported.

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government lost a trust vote last month, forcing Kumaraswamy to resign as chief minister. Subsequently, Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa took over as chief minister.

Siddaramaiah’s outburst came days after Deve Gowda blamed him for the fall of the coalition government. “The fight was between him and HD Kumaraswamy, and it became difficult for him to see Kumaraswamy as the chief minister,” Deve Gowda had alleged. “He was hurt and angry. His resolve to destroy JD(S) became stronger after his defeat in Mysuru.” Deve Gowda was referring to Siddaramaiah’s 2018 loss to the Janata Dal (Secular) in Chamundeshwari in Mysuru district, which was considered the Congress leader’s bastion.

“Mr Kumaraswamy never implemented decisions taken by coordination committee,” Siddaramaiah claimed on Friday. “He approved those decisions only during meetings but never took them forward. Most of his decisions were unilateral, he ignored Congress legislators and did not grant funds for the development of their constituencies. The ministers were not taken into confidence. That is the reason why the coalition government collapsed.”

The Congress leader also blamed Deve Gowda and Revanna for the growth of the BJP in the state. Siddaramaiah said Deve Gowda’s remarks against him were calculated to gain political mileage. “Mr Deve Gowda is an expert in pulling down governments. History is open for all to see. It is his birth trait,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Me and Deve Gowda campaigned in many constituencies,” Siddaramaiah told reporters referring to the Lok Sabha elections, according to ANI. “He blamed me for his and his grandson’s loss in elections, then he should tell me why our candidates lost. What are the reasons behind it? Did they take any action against those who voted against us?”

“Deve Gowda never allowed someone else to grow,” Siddaramaiah claimed. “They don’t even let people from their own caste grow. I have friends in all castes and in all parties.”